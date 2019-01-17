Cleveland woman who used to be homeless now giving away hats and gloves with new ‘Wall of Love’ in city

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Wall of Love” donation drop-off sites are popping up all over Cleveland.
And the woman responsible? Holly Jackson.
Since November, she's been creating spaces to give to those in need.
“I wanted to find a way to help the community where people didn’t necessarily have to come out and ask for things. It’s just kind of anonymous and anyone who needs something, they can come to the wall," she said.
Jackson said she used to be homeless and remembers the struggles.
So out of her own pocket, she buys cold weather gear like hats, gloves, thermal shirts, pants and scarves, and hangs them in random locations with “Wall of Love” signs.
“I was blessed that I have a job that if you perform well, you get bonuses. So my bonus money, I take that and I am a thrifty shopper so I get as much as I can," she said.
Tuesday night, Jackson put up a “Wall of Love” at the RTA stop on E. 55th Street, and then one near Broadway and Union.
She started her mission at C.L.E. restaurant, and since then, it’s grown.
“See a lot of hardworking individuals getting off the bus, and you can tell that they’re just trying to make ends meet and they’re in a bit of a struggle, but they’re still trying. It’s nice to see them grab some mittens or some gloves,” said owner Pete Souris.
Jackson says the message is clear: “I want people to know that they’re genuinely loved and that are people out here who love you and care about you, not only as a community, but as individuals. And it’s OK to need help, and it’s OK to ask for help, and it’s OK to make the world better one person at a time," she said.
Donations accepted: Hats, gloves, scarves, socks,T-shirts and various-sized Ziploc bags.
Click here to donate.
Drop off items at these locations:
Designer Cuts & Styles Barbershop
22653 Euclid Ave., Euclid, 44117
Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OR:
CLE Restaurant
6102 Memphis Ave., Cleveland, 44144
Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m to 7 p.m.
Cashapp: $hjackson0201
Paypal: payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
If anyone wants to volunteer or has questions, please email payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.