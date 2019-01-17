Statewide alert canceled: 2 Ohio teen girls found safe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Update: The statewide endangered alert issued for two Ohio teen girls has been canceled. Both have been found safe, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Olivia Davidson and Kyla Walters were both last seen just after midnight on Thursday in Lewis Center, which is north of Columbus.
Olivia was caught on a home security camera getting into a car on Bryn Mawr Drive in Lewis Center with several packed bags. The car was described as a silver Honda that was being driven by a male.
Olivia is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry colored hair with blue eyes.
Kyla is a white female, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Kyla is a companion to Olivia and was also in the silver Honda.
Anyone with information regarding the teens' disappearance should contact police immediately.
