Valentine’s Day cards being collected for children battling cancer at Northeast Ohio hospitals

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local organization is hoping to share some love on Valentine’s Day by collecting cards and sweets for children with cancer at two Northeast Ohio hospitals.
The nonprofit group, Project Ed Bear, hopes to put together more than 135 Valentine’s Day bags containing:
- Signed cards and love notes
- Valentine’s Day candy (no nuts accepted)
- Valentine’s Day gifts, such as stuffed animals
The Valentine’s Day items will be given to children staying at Akron Children’s Hospital and Rainbow Babies Children’s Hospital.
“When we think of a child’s Valentine’s Day, we usually think about their school parties and little treats, but for our Project Ed Bear kids, they will spending their Valentine’s Day in a local oncology ward,” stated Susan Summerville, co-founder of Project Ed Bear.
Click here to make a donation to Project Ed Bear, or mail cards and gifts by Feb. 4, 2019 to:
“This Valentine’s Day, we can send love and positive words of encouragement to children and their families inside our local hospitals. Together, we can Be their Valentines,” said Summerville.
