Amherst Police looking for suspect accused of hacking student’s email to send disturbing message

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officers with the Amherst Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of hacking a high school student’s email to send a disturbing message.
Police said the student who was hacked goes to Steele High School.
Investigators said the hacker sent a disturbing email to other students at the the high school.
The subject line of the email sent on 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 17 said “Phantom thieves show of power.”
Authorities said they are looking into images circulating on Facebook and Instagram which may be connected with the hacking.
Officers are asking anyone with credible information to let police know right away. Amherst Schools will remain open on Friday, according to police.
Investigators will patrol the schools on Friday.
