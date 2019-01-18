Bay Village residents helping Coast Guard members during the government shutdown

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - As the longest government shutdown in United States history continues, Bay Village residents are reaching out to help our local Coast Guard members.
Over 250 Coast Guard service members and their families live here in the Cleveland area.
Even during the shutdown, coast guard members have been reporting to work every day.
The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military affected by the shutdown, because they are under the unfunded Department of Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense.
Susan Zanetti and her neighbor Janice Forgione have started a gift card collection.
The women will deliver them Sunday evening to the Cleveland President of Chief Petty Officer Association.
Recommended gift cards are grocery, gas, Target, Walmart or local restaurants.
Any denomination helps.
You can drop off your gift cards in either Zanetti’s mailbox at 358 Lake Park Drive in Bay Village or Forgione’s mailbox at 368 Lake Park Drive in Bay Village.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.