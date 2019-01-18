Cleveland Clinic employee shot and killed walking her dog on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 58-year-old woman was murdered while walking her dog in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side.
Cleveland police responded to the area of McGowan Park around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they were flagged down by people who found the victim.
According to the report, Sheila Wallace suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.
The victim’s small dog was found at the scene unharmed.
Wallace worked as a medical administrative assistant at the Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic released the below statement.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our caregiver. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time.”
No witnesses to the actual shooting were located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
