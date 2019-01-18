Cleveland and Garfield Heights police investigating a murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed Thursday afternoon and police said they are investigating this as a murder-suicide.
A 43-year-old man was found murdered in a home in the 3200 block of E. 117th Street in Cleveland around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Cleveland police said he was located on the floor in the dining room with a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers on scene were told the victim was shot by a known suspect who was inside the home and then fled the scene.
SWAT officers checked and cleared a nearby home where the suspect was thought to have gone.
Several hours later, Garfield Heights police found the suspect deceased at a home in the 12200 block of Tonsing Avenue.
Garfield Heights police said the 44-year-old man had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.
Neither name has been released and police said the incident remains under investigation.
