Cleveland and Garfield Heights police investigating a murder-suicide
By Julia Tullos | January 18, 2019 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 11:38 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed Thursday afternoon and police said they are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

A 43-year-old man was found murdered in a home in the 3200 block of E. 117th Street in Cleveland around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Cleveland police said he was located on the floor in the dining room with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers on scene were told the victim was shot by a known suspect who was inside the home and then fled the scene.

SWAT officers checked and cleared a nearby home where the suspect was thought to have gone.

Several hours later, Garfield Heights police found the suspect deceased at a home in the 12200 block of Tonsing Avenue.

Garfield Heights police said the 44-year-old man had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Neither name has been released and police said the incident remains under investigation.

