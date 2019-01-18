Cleveland Metroparks brings bird banding to Rocky River Sunday, snow is definitely a plus

Bird banding at the Rocky River Nature Center helps to track and record the lives of birds that feed at the Rocky River Reservation. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | January 18, 2019 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 12:44 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks bird banders know that a heavy snow will force birds to head for the well established feeders outside the Rocky River Nature Center in North Olmsted on Sunday.

With the snow covering food sources the feeders are expected to be full, giving Cleveland Metroparks volunteers and employees an opportunity to capture and band the visitors.

A strategically placed mist net will be suspended near the feeders that will help the banders safely catch birds for banding.

On Sunday Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rocky River Nature Center, in North Olmsted, a master bird bander will be on hand to welcome the public who want to learn about the process.

“Banding is a fascinating way we can understand more about birds,” Cleveland Metroparks' Jen Brumfield said.

Bird banding at the Rocky River Nature Center helps to track and record the lives of birds that feed at the Rocky River Reservation. (Michael K. Dakota)

The program, open to the public on Jan. 20, helps gather information about bill size, tail length, body fat and flight habits.

Master bander Gary Fowler takes the birds from paper bags after they are caught, measures bill size, tail length, body fat and records all the information in a data base that gives scientists a clearer picture of the lives of our avian friends.

Bird banding at the Rocky River Nature Center helps to track and record the lives of birds that feed at the Rocky River Reservation. (Michael K. Dakota)

Jill Fowler uses a mist net to capture birds that are then carefully put into paper bags, taken inside to be banded and then released unharmed.

“There’s nothing like seeing a young person experience bird banding up close,” Jill Fowler said. “Let a bird go, see what we are doing and just witness the spark of interest, it’s really special.”

