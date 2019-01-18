3 Cuyahoga County officials indicted in corruption probe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced indictments against one current and two former county officials for their role in a corruption scandal.
The three involved have been identified as Emily McNeeley, former General Counsel for Cuyahoga County’s Department of Information Technology and Assistant Law Director, Ken Mills, former Cuyahoga County Regional Corrections Director; and Douglas Dykes, Cuyahoga County Chief Talent Officer.
“Ten years ago, County government drowned in a sea of corruption. Citizens rightly expected that the new form of County government would usher in an era of high ethical behavior and effective governance,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Sadly, today’s indictments demonstrate that our new form of government has not met those expectations. Our investigation continues.”
McNeeley and Mills resigned from their positions and are no longer employed by Cuyahoga County.
- According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, McNeeley used her position in September of 2016 to convince the Cuyahoga County Council to award a $9 million contract to Ciber, Inc. She failed to mention that her father was previously convicted of being bribed by the IT company. Ciber declared for bankruptcy months later.
McNeeley is also accused of steering contracts totaling more than $1.2 million towards Hyland Software. McNeeley’s wife works as a manager in the government contracting division at Hyland and owns stick in the company. McNeeley did not disclose her connection to Hyland Software.
- While working as the Cuyahoga County Regional Corrections Director in May 2018, Mills allegedly lied to the council about his role in blocking the hiring of necessary nursing staff for the jail facilities. He also lied to local and federal investigators about his interactions with a Cuyahoga County official.
- The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says Dykes used his position as Chief Talent Officer between July 2017 and September of 2017 to convert improper moving expenses into a signing bonus for Cuyahoga County Deputy Chief Information Officer James Hay. He is then accused of lying to Law Director Robert Triozzi about the funds.
