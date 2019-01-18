Eat’n Park closing 5 Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Eat’n Park announced it will be closing five Northeast Ohio locations before spring, according to WKBN.
Boardman, Chapel Hill, Medina, Mentor and Willoughby Eat’n Park locations will be closing their doors for good on Feb. 17.
Eat’n Park Restaurants Chief of Operations Mercy Senchur stated:
“Although this decision makes sense from a business perspective, it is always difficult to part with team members who shared their loyalty and talents with us. We are grateful to them.”
Employees affected by the closings have been offered opportunities to receive severance pay or transfer to other Eat’n Park locations, WKBN reported.
Even though the number of local Eat’n Park locations are dwindling, the chain is still growing in Northeast Ohio.
Eat’n Park Hospitality Group’s Hello Bistro brand, which is promoted as “Eat’n Park’s sassy cousin” is popping up in the Cleveland area.
A Hello Bistro recently opened near Beachwood Place and a second Northeast Ohio location is under construction is underway at Summit Mall in Fairlawn.
Fans of the famous Smiley Cookie can still get them at Hello Bistro.
