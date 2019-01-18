Elyria man charged with possessing pornography involving toddlers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 58-year-old Elyria man is facing 17 counts for child porn-related charges.
Brian Louk was arrested Friday morning after Elyria police officers, FBI agents, and investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children served a search warrant at his home on Homer Court.
During the search, law enforcement located video and photographs of young children and toddlers engaged in sexual activity with adults.
Louk admitted to detectives that he was responsible for downloading the explicit material to his computer.
Louk was charged with 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented materials involving a minor by the Elyria Police Department. He is being held without bond at the Lorain County Jail while he awaits a hearing at the Elyria Municipal Court.
