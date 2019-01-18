Family Video hanging on in Northeast Ohio, despite influx to streaming services

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When was the last time you saw a video rental store?
Family Video is one of the few remaining rental chains in the country, outlasting the likes of Hollywood Video and Blockbuster.
“We are the only brick-and-mortar store that is left. In October 2018, we just celebrated 40 Years,” said Manager Jennifer Spring. “It’s such a fun job to be able to experience, watch movies and get to chat with people about what you’ve watched.”
Customers like Daniel Pupo and DeAnna Balazy wouldn't have it any other way.
“It’s just something you grew up with. You’re not gonna stop coming to a video store you know,” said Pupo.
Family Video also caters to the community in a variety of ways.
The store raises money for those battling Lymphoma, and rewards kids who have made good grades in school.
