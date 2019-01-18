19 First Alert Traffic: Remember these tips when driving in winter weather

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Weather is a concern this weekend with travel. It’s urged to avoid travel if possible because of the forecast for heavy snow accumulation and gusty winds causing reduced visibility.
- Don’t drive if you don’t have to.
- Don’t drive distracted.
- No cruise control.
- Allow more stopping room in front of you.
- Be mindful of black ice, drive slow.
- Use lower gears on hills and slopes.
- Look ahead and be prepared.
- Don’t drive impaired.
- Buckle up.
If you are going to any events or activities, leave a lot of extra time and be very cautious on the roads.
Disney on Ice Mickey’s Search Party may cause some congestion on East 9th Street, as well Carnegie, Huron and Ontario.
Just a reminder that Huron Road still has construction, so you’re down to one lane in some stretches outside of The Q.
The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show at the I-X Center is taking place this weekend. Expect to see some congestion around the area near the I-X Center.
Anywhere that you need to travel this weekend, please be careful.
