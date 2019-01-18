First Alert Weather Weekend: Winter storm warning issued for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Here's the latest on what to expect heading into this weekend's storm:
A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect starting midnight Friday through the weekend.
Areas along the lakeshore will start to see snow early morning Saturday. Snow will be here for everyone by late-morning. Conditions will really go downhill after lunch time. Blowing and drifting snow, gusty winds, and low visibility will cause dangerous travel conditions heading into Saturday evening.
Widespread snow will continue from Saturday morning until late Saturday night, after midnight. Temperatures will plummet overnight as arctic air moves in.
Confidently, 6-10" widespread is still expected, with the highest amounts east of Canton and Youngstown. On Sunday, lake-enhanced snow bands will be around Sunday morning. These could develop along the lakeshore.
We'll have a break in snowfall Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds and colder temperatures will drop wind chill values below zero.
Winds out of the north/northwest will also fire up lake effect snow heading into Sunday night and Monday. We're dealing with extremely dry arctic air that will prevent multiple snow bands, however any accumulation we do see will happen quickly because of the type of snow we'll be dealing with. Dry air will allow for big snowflakes that will accumulate fast and could cause more travel issues. Expect a few more inches of accumulation inland, mainly in the secondary snowbelt, Sunday night into Monday.
We'll see clearing on Monday and hold onto the extreme cold, with wake up temperatures in the single digits and highs in the teens.
On top of this, we are already looking ahead to next week, where another messy system will take shape Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring wintry mix along with snow into the area Wednesday, making another tricky forecast for the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.