First Alert Weather Weekend: Winter storm warning issued for Northeast Ohio

Winds out of the north/northwest will also fire up lake effect snow heading into Sunday night and Monday. We're dealing with extremely dry arctic air that will prevent multiple snow bands, however any accumulation we do see will happen quickly because of the type of snow we'll be dealing with. Dry air will allow for big snowflakes that will accumulate fast and could cause more travel issues. Expect a few more inches of accumulation inland, mainly in the secondary snowbelt, Sunday night into Monday.