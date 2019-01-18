Health insurance could be an issue soon for some furloughed workers in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -When you don’t get a paycheck there are all kinds of things that go unpaid, including health insurance premiums.
Working with Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office we have answers as to what happens for the more than 6,500 Ohio federal employees, and the countless workers who are contracted to work for the government.
According to a fact sheet put out by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) all federal employees who are covered by Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) will continue to be covered.
Most other benefits are being handled the same way except for dental and vision in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).
The situation is completely different for people who are not federal employees, but work for the government as a contractor.
Those individuals have private insurance, and if their company isn’t continuing benefits, they could see a laps in their coverage if they don’t pay premiums out of their own pockets.
That’s where Sen. Brown’s office is concerned.
“Because many employees affected by the shutdown are contracted employees who do not get their health benefits from FEHB but from contractors who may handle health benefits differently, it’s hard to know exactly how many people could be affected but there could be lapses in coverage for many hardworking Americans," a statement from Sen. Brown’s office said.
