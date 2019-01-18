Medina man who died in head-on collision was not wearing seat belt, OSHP says

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved two vehicles in Wadsworth Township.
The crash was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on State Route 57 near I-76 on Friday.
Crash investigators say 35-year-old Nolan Fitch, of Medina, drifted across the double-yellow line into oncoming traffic.
Fitch crashed his 2010 Mazda head on into a 2011 Ford Explorer, operated by a 31-year-old Rittman man.
The Wadsworth Fire Department pronounced Fitch dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle, and three occupants in his truck, were transported to Akron-area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Fitch was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
State Route 57 reopened just before noon.
The crash is still under investigation.
