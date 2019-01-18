Northeast Ohio shelters taking in the homeless as weekend snowstorm looms

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With a Winter Blast projected to bring multiple inches of snow, local shelters are preparing to do as much as they can to help the less-fortunate.
“First thing Saturday morning, we won’t turn anyone away. So whoever calls us, we’ll make sure we say: 'Yes, come in. We have a warm, safe place for you to go,” said Linda Uveges with the Cleveland City Mission.
Uveges said their plan is to take in as many people as possible. If there’s not enough room, they’ll make some.
“We don’t have beds for everyone because this will be overflow. But we will set up an area at our women’s shelter and also at out men’s facility to make sure that there’s blankets, pillows and cots,” she said.
Over at the Norma Herr Women’s Center, it’s the same: a no-turn-away policy will be in effect.
“Our protocol is that we do not deny anyone access. Our door will be open to anyone that needs assistance,” said Director Nicole Evans.
Evans ensured Cleveland 19 that measures will be taken to make sure that no one freezes in the cold.
“Norma Herr is a singles women’s shelter. But if we receive a family, we’re going to ensure that they are warm while the staff works to get them to get them to the appropriate shelter that will assist them,” said Evans.
Both Shelters are advising people to utilize their resources if they have nowhere else to go. We’re told in the past that several people have tried to ride out the storm in either tents or cars, but the results were deadly.
