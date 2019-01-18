Ohio Department of Transportation shares plan for incoming winter storm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is going to share the preparations and safety plans for the incoming weekend winter storm.
ODOT will hold a news conference around 10 a.m. on Friday, Cleveland 19 will stream the coverage live.
Here is the full forecast from meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
You can expect some residual flurries or drizzle this morning as a system continue to track east of our area.
A cloudy sky the remainder of the day and steady temperatures. The top story of course is the developing area of low pressure over the Texas Panhandle this morning.
This will be the big storm that quickly deepens and tracks east. The latest information I have for you is that it is looking like the snow comes in faster and exits faster.
The updated data and my forecast has a wave of snow coming into the lakeshore counties overnight and early tomorrow morning.
The main shield of snow arrives from west to east by late morning tomorrow.
The wind will be increasing out of the east and northeast through the afternoon. Winter storm conditions will really start to establish itself across the entire area tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Winds gusting over 30 mph will lead to whiteout conditions and very bad travel.
The snow looks like it will be done by Sunday morning with the storm.
A bitter blast of arctic air builds in Sunday. You can expect below zero wind chills.
Some lake snow develops Sunday afternoon and evening. At this time, we do not believe the lake effect will be too intense.
