Parma officer and vigilante converge on suspect, leading to shooting and chase (dashcam)

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - A frenetic chain of events unfolded in Parma on Tuesday night when an officer and a vigilante converged on a suspect’s car, leading to a shooting and police chase.
Warning: Explicit language, viewer discretion is advised:
According to Parma Police, an officer pulled over a suspect -- Shon Burton, 22, of Cleveland -- at Snowville Shopping Center for driving erratically and running a red light.
As Burton came to a stop, the vigilante -- a concealed carry gun owner, driving a Jeep -- blocked the suspect’s car in an attempt to help the officer.
The suspect rammed the Jeep and nearly hit the officer, leading the gun owner to open fire on Burton.
Burton fled, later crashed his car at Brookpark and Tiedeman Roads, and was caught and arrested at a nearby Sam’s Club.
Officers discovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the area of where the Burton crashed. The shotgun had previously been reported stolen out of Kentucky.
Officers report the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute involving guns, prior to his arrest.
On Thursday morning, Burton appeared before Parma Municipal Court Judge Ken Spanagel.
He faces one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with a police order.
The concerned citizen, who shot at Burton, was not charged.
He told police he feared for his life, and the officer’s, which prompted him to open fire as his Jeep was being rammed.
Burton’s bond was set at $15,000 cash.
