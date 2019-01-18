2 people arrested after missing Iowa teen found in Parma

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said two people were arrested after a missing Iowa teen was found in Parma.
The 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Jan. 5.
Investigators said she was last seen on Jan. 4 by her grandparents in Colesburg, IA.
Her grandparents told investigators they found a note, in the note the granddaughter said she was moving to California.
During the investigation authorities said officers believed she was taken to Parma.
On Jan. 16 authorities were able to find the missing 16-year-old girl.
Two people were charged with one count of interference during the investigation:
- 21-year-old Steven Davis
- 49-year-old Laurie Metot, she is the mother of Davis
The girl is now safe and sound with her family.
Davis and Metot are being held in the Cuyahoga County jail on a $50,000 bond.
