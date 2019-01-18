Cleveland policeman drives cruiser into RTA bus, cars and pedestrian, snarling traffic downtown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A chain reaction crash snarled traffic Thursday night in downtown Cleveland at East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue.
According to Cleveland Police, an officer driving a traffic patrol car struck several cars, a pedestrian and an RTA bus.
Police believe the officer suffered a medical emergency, which precipitated the multi-car accident.
There were about 15 riders on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
The pedestrian was struck near Huron Road, and suffered only minor injuries.
No serious injuries were reported among the other drivers.
Police are investigating.
