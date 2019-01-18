Sunny Side Up: Vigilante or good Samaritan: Did the man who fired shots during a traffic stop to ‘protect the officer’ do the right thing?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
A frenetic chain of events unfolded in Parma on Tuesday night when an officer and a vigilante converged on a suspect’s car, leading to a shooting and police chase.
According to Parma Police, an officer pulled over a suspect -- Shon Burton, 22, of Cleveland -- at Snowville Shopping Center for driving erratically and running a red light.
As Burton came to a stop, the vigilante -- a concealed carry gun owner, driving a Jeep -- blocked the suspect’s car in an attempt to help the officer.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Vigilante or good Samaritan: Did the man who fired shots during a traffic stop to ‘protect the officer’ do the right thing?
"Sunny Side Up" airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
