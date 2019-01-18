7 surprising facts about America’s favorite kernel on National Popcorn Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - National Popcorn Day has arrived. Saturday, Jan. 19 is the day, although there does seem to be some debate about exactly when the day should be celebrated.
But, no one is in doubt that popcorn is a favorite of many. Whether it be popcorn covered in butter, caramel corn, popcorn balls or any number of varieties.
Here are seven fun facts about the sweet treat.
- Popcorn was discovered thousands of years ago. According to Popcorn.org the oldest ears of popcorn were found in a bat cave in New Mexico in 1948. The ears of corn were estimated to be 4,000 years old.
- Today popcorn is a must for the movies, but in the late nineteenth century popcorn was a breakfast food. Popcorn would be enjoyed in the morning the way we have cereal today.
- There are nine major popcorn producing states, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri. The popcorn you see driving through the Midwest is mostly for livestock feed and is different from sweet corn.
- The world’s largest popcorn ball, according to Guinness World Records was 6,510 lbs. and 8 feet in diameter.
- The kernels that fail to pop are called “Old Maids,” and can be used again if you re-hydrate them. Simply put them in a jar with a tablespoon of water and shake the jar till the kernels absorb the water.
- Cleveland has its own popcorn company. Campbell’s Sweets is over four decades old and sells its popcorn at any of its three retail locations.
- Popcorn is a type of flint corn with a hard exterior shell, soft starchy center and moisture content. The moisture inside the kernel turns to steam when heated and eventually explodes. Other corns may explode but not like popcorn.
