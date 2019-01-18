Urban Meyer nearing deal to become Fox Sports college football analyst

By Amber Cole | January 17, 2019 at 7:18 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 7:20 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer just can’t quit football.

Just over a month since announcing his retirement due to health concerns, it seems he’s already plotting a comeback, though in a vastly different role.

According to the Sporting News, Meyer is close to finalizing a deal with Fox Sports that will make him a lynchpin of their college football coverage.

Per SN:

Meyer would join a number of former Buckeyes at Fox, including close friend Cris Carter, co-host of FS1′s “First Things First” morning show, All-Big Ten running back turned studio analyst Robert Smith and ex-Buckeye linebackers Chris Spielman and James Laurinaitis. ESPN is still No. 1 in the college football space. But Fox controls a growing package of games from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences.

The plan is in the works, but not a done-deal yet. Fox Sports declined to comment on the report.

