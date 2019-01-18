Urban Meyer nearing deal to become Fox Sports college football analyst

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer just can’t quit football.
Just over a month since announcing his retirement due to health concerns, it seems he’s already plotting a comeback, though in a vastly different role.
According to the Sporting News, Meyer is close to finalizing a deal with Fox Sports that will make him a lynchpin of their college football coverage.
Per SN:
The plan is in the works, but not a done-deal yet. Fox Sports declined to comment on the report.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.