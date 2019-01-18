’It’s horrible’: Community reeling after Cleveland Clinic worker gunned down while walking dog

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A collective sense of shock and alarm rippled through Northeast Ohio after Sheila Wallace, a Cleveland Clinic employee, was gunned down while walking her dog Thursday on the city’s West Side.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the senseless killing, which unfolded near McGowan Park in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.
Wallace lived about 500 yards from the park, and was a regular fixture around the neighborhood.
The victim’s daughter released the following statement on Facebook Friday morning:
Allison Barkus, who lives in the neighborhood, said she went to bed early Thursday night, and was awakened by the sound of gunfire.
“I heard gunshots, and then I heard sirens...Pretty scary. You can’t even walk down the street, and walk your own dog. It’s sad,” she said.
Wallace, 58, worked as a medical administrative assistant at the Cleveland Clinic.
Her dog was found unharmed on scene.
Many neighbors reported a sense of unease, knowing the gun-toting killer is out there, as no arrests have been made.
“It’s sad. It’s sad that a woman can’t even walk her dog in the city of Cleveland without being shot. It’s horrible. It’s a horrible thing. I don’t understand why people would do something like this to her. We see her walking her dog all the time,” said neighbor Laura Aquila.
The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our caregiver. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time.”
Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $2,500 reward for information related to the murder.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.