Winter storm watch, warnings defined by specific NWS criteria

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio ahead of the potentially major weekend winter storm. But what’s the difference between a watch and a warning?
According to the National Weather Service, the winter advisories are defined by specific criteria.
- 6 inches or more of snow within a 12-hour period.
- 8 inches or more of snow within a 24-hour period.
- 1/4 inch or more of ice accumulation.
New this winter, the National Weather Service has stopped issuing lake effect snow warnings. Instead, snow squall warnings will be issued.
Additional winter weather alerts include a blizzard warning and an ice storm warning. Visit the National Weather Service for more information.
