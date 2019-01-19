Akron teen attacked and robbed for his tennis shoes, armed suspects still at large

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A camera captured thieves getting away with a teen’s go-to Air Jordan tennis shoes this week.
The terrified teen had to run home in only socks after he was robbed.
“I was just, like, just scared for my life,” said Daimonte Quintana.
Quintana was walking home from the bus stop Wednesday, when two men he didn’t recognize approached him.
He said one suspect beat and robbed him, as the other pointed a gun at him.
When they were through, the suspects ran back in front of the security camera again, clutching the only thing on Quintana they deemed valuable: his shoes.
“He just took them off my feet, and I couldn’t defend myself,” he said.
The freshman at Kenmore Garfield likes shoes--a lot.
His mother said they’re somewhat of a reward.
“He’s a good kid,” she said. “That was something he wanted, so I got him the shoes.”
The Air Jordans the thieves stole go for about $200.
“For them to take something that I worked for hard, that’s not right,” his mother said.
And, she says it’s even more unfair that he’s not comfortable in his own neighborhood anymore.
Quintana said that he’s taken the same way home from school every day since school started.
Now afraid to continue, his mom says she’ll probably have to find a better plan.
