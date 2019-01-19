Cleveland State University reminds fans of schedule change for Saturday’s basketball game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland State University athletic department announced game schedule adjustments for the heavy accumulation of snow expected this weekend.
The men’s basketball, women’s basketball, wrestling and women’s swimming and diving teams are affected by the schedule changes.
Cleveland State University stated the following changes:
"The men’s basketball team was originally scheduled to meet Wright State on Saturday (Jan. 19) at 7 p.m. in the Wolstein Center, but that game has been changed to 1 p.m.
The men’s basketball game with Northern Kentucky on Thursday (Jan. 17) will still be played as scheduled at 7 p.m. in the Wolstein Center.
The women's basketball game against Wright State on Sunday (Jan. 20) has been changed from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wolstein Center.
The women’s basketball game against Northern Kentucky on Friday (Jan. 18) will still be played as scheduled at 11 a.m.
The wrestling dual against Lock Haven originally scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 20) has been postponed with a make up date to be announced.
The Viking women’s swimming and diving team was scheduled to compete at Marshall on Saturday (Jan. 19), but that dual meet has been cancelled."
CSU said tickets that were already purchased for the men’s basketball game will be accepted for the rescheduled game.
Anyone with questions regarding tickets for the men’s basketball game can call the ticket office at (216) 687-5440.
Classes are canceled for Jan. 19, but the University remains open.
