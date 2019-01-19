Museums, venues, and churches shut down as major snow storm moves in (list)

By Rachel Vadaj and Julia Tullos | January 18, 2019 at 11:11 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 11:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The winter storm is triggering closures and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Here is a list of businesses, organizations and events that have announced changes in their weekend schedule:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Antioch Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services

Broadway Christian Church: canceled Sunday services

Calvary Lutheran Church of Parma: canceled 6 p.m. Saturday worship service

Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink: closed at 6 p.m.

Cleveland State University--classes canceled, but the library and Wolstein Center, where there is a basketball game at 1 p.m., remains open

Crocker Park: closed Coach, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Express, H&M, Talbots

Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ: canceled Sunday school and 11 a.m. Sunday worship

Fifth Church of God: canceled all Sunday worship services

Harmony Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

Heinen’s: all Cleveland locations closed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday

North Royalton Christian Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service

Original Harvest Missionary Baptist Church: canceled Sunday morning worship service

Our Savior Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday morning worship services

Parma Lutheran Church: canceled 5:15 p.m. Saturday worship service

Rocky River City School District: closed Saturday

St. Clair Church: canceled morning Sunday school

St. Nicholas Orthodox Pro-Cathedral: canceled all Sunday morning services

St. Peter United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday services

Warrensville Heights City School District, all events canceled for Saturday.

Warrensville Heights Rec Center closed Saturday

GEAUGA COUNTY

Bainbridge Community United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday activities

HURON COUNTY

New London Public Library: closed Saturday

LORAIN COUNTY

Beyond the Walls Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

Christian Heritage Church: canceled all Sunday services

Emmanuel Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

North Eaton Christian Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

St. Joseph School in Amherst: canceled Saturday’s Confirmation retreat

Washington Avenue Christian Church: closed Sunday

MEDINA COUNTY

The MLK Classic scheduled for Sunday 1/20 at Medina High School has been canceled. The Classic was to have two boys games including Ponitz Tech, Mansfield, John Hay, and Medina.

STARK

All Stark County library locations are closing at 1 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday

First United Methodist Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service

Lake Center Christian School, all Saturday student activities canceled

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron Children’s Museum: closed Saturday and Sunday

Akron Children’s Urgent Care: care center in Mansfield closing at 3:30 p.m., Hudson and Warren centers closing at 4 p.m.

Akron Recreation Bureau: closed Saturday, youth basketball and tiny toy basketball canceled

Akron Symphony Orchestra: cancelled Saturday performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4

First Congregational Church of Akron: canceled all Saturday activities

Mt. Olive Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services

North Canton Chapel: canceled all events and services Sunday

Twinsburg City School District: closed Saturday

WAYNE

Dalton Local School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled

University of Akron-Wayne: closed Saturday

Wooster City School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled

