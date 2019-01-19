Museums, venues, and churches shut down as major snow storm moves in (list)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The winter storm is triggering closures and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.
Here is a list of businesses, organizations and events that have announced changes in their weekend schedule:
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services
Broadway Christian Church: canceled Sunday services
Calvary Lutheran Church of Parma: canceled 6 p.m. Saturday worship service
Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink: closed at 6 p.m.
Cleveland State University--classes canceled, but the library and Wolstein Center, where there is a basketball game at 1 p.m., remains open
Crocker Park: closed Coach, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Express, H&M, Talbots
Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ: canceled Sunday school and 11 a.m. Sunday worship
Fifth Church of God: canceled all Sunday worship services
Harmony Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
Heinen’s: all Cleveland locations closed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday
North Royalton Christian Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service
Original Harvest Missionary Baptist Church: canceled Sunday morning worship service
Our Savior Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday morning worship services
Parma Lutheran Church: canceled 5:15 p.m. Saturday worship service
Rocky River City School District: closed Saturday
St. Clair Church: canceled morning Sunday school
St. Nicholas Orthodox Pro-Cathedral: canceled all Sunday morning services
St. Peter United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday services
Warrensville Heights City School District, all events canceled for Saturday.
Warrensville Heights Rec Center closed Saturday
GEAUGA COUNTY
Bainbridge Community United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday activities
HURON COUNTY
New London Public Library: closed Saturday
LORAIN COUNTY
Beyond the Walls Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
Christian Heritage Church: canceled all Sunday services
Emmanuel Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
North Eaton Christian Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
St. Joseph School in Amherst: canceled Saturday’s Confirmation retreat
Washington Avenue Christian Church: closed Sunday
MEDINA COUNTY
The MLK Classic scheduled for Sunday 1/20 at Medina High School has been canceled. The Classic was to have two boys games including Ponitz Tech, Mansfield, John Hay, and Medina.
STARK
All Stark County library locations are closing at 1 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday
First United Methodist Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service
Lake Center Christian School, all Saturday student activities canceled
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron Children’s Museum: closed Saturday and Sunday
Akron Children’s Urgent Care: care center in Mansfield closing at 3:30 p.m., Hudson and Warren centers closing at 4 p.m.
Akron Recreation Bureau: closed Saturday, youth basketball and tiny toy basketball canceled
Akron Symphony Orchestra: cancelled Saturday performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4
First Congregational Church of Akron: canceled all Saturday activities
Mt. Olive Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services
North Canton Chapel: canceled all events and services Sunday
Twinsburg City School District: closed Saturday
WAYNE
Dalton Local School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled
University of Akron-Wayne: closed Saturday
Wooster City School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled
