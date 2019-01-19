Museums, venues, and more shut down as major snow storm moves in (list)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Winter Storm Warning is triggering closures and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.
Here is a list of businesses, organizations and events that have announced changes in their weekend schedule:
- Akron Children’s Museum: closed Saturday and Sunday
- Akron Symphony Orchestra: cancelled Saturday performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4
- New London Public Library: closed Saturday
- Parma Lutheran Church: 5:15 p.m. Saturday worship service
