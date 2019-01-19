North Olmsted police looking for Macy’s shoplifter

NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) - Police released a surveillance picture of a suspect wanted for shoplifting from Macy’s at Great Northern Mall.
North Olmsted police said the suspect walked out of the store on Friday with an armload of clothing.
He then allegedly fled from officers on I-480.
Police said he was driving a white Pontiac Grand Am with a temporary license place that begins with an H.
He also has tattoos on his hands and neck.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact North Olmsted Police Officer Butcher at 440-777-3535.
