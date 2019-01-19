Northeast Ohio Weather: Alert for major winter storm today and tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The winter storm warning remains in effect through tonight for the entire Northeast Ohio area.
It seems like we have been talking about this for a week now. Well, it has arrived.
The storm is tracking northeast this morning out of Arkansas into Tennessee. It will be south of Ohio tonight.
The track still favors almost our entire viewing area getting a significant snow. The element that will make the storm intense is the increasing wind this afternoon and tonight.
This will create blizzard conditions at times heading into the evening. I would advise not traveling unless absolutely necessary.
A general 9 to 13 inches of snow will have fallen by 7 a.m. tomorrow.
This is a dangerous storm and you need to take it seriously!
The ice and rain line will come close to areas south and east of Canton this afternoon and tonight.
That will knock down snow totals if that occurs. The system snow will end tomorrow morning as temperatures crash into the teens.
Wind gusts of over 40 mph will be likely sending the wind chill values below zero. Arctic air establishes itself over the entire state tomorrow.
Lake effect snow develops by afternoon.
My current thinking on that is for the lake snow to set up near Sandusky by 10 a.m. then track east the rest of the day.
A few additional inches of snow will be likely in the lake snow.
It will be very slippery on the roads tomorrow as well due to lake snow, the bitter cold, and strong winds still whipping the snow around. Stay safe everybody.
