Parking bans issued throughout Northeast Ohio for this weekend (list)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Communities throughout Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans in anticipation of the Winter Storm Warning for this weekend.
Here is the list of communities their respective officials announced parking bans for:
- Avon: all city streets from noon Saturday - further notice
- Barberton: all city streets from 11 a.m. Saturday - further notice
- Cuyahoga Falls: all city streets from 9 a.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Monday
- Elyria: select city streets (click here for list) from noon Friday - noon Monday
- Fairview Park: all city streets throughout the weekend
- Green: all city streets from 6 a.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Tuesday
- Hudson: all city streets from 10 a.m. Saturday - 5 p.m. Sunday
- Maple Heights: all city streets from noon Saturday - further notice
- Newburgh Heights: all streets in the village from 10 a.m. Saturday - further notice
- North Olmsted: all city streets from 5 p.m. Friday - noon Monday
- Ravenna: all residential streets, central business district downtown from 6 a.m. Saturday - noon Sunday
- Sagamore Hills Township: all streets in the township from 6 a.m. Saturday - midnight Tuesday
- Stow: all city streets from 9 a.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Monday
- Tallmadge: all city streets from 6 a.m. Saturday - 6 p.m. Monday
- Waynesburg: all streets in the village from 6 p.m. Friday - noon Tuesday
- Wooster: select city streets (click here for list) from noon Saturday - 5 p.m. Sunday
