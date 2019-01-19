Several flights in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport already canceled

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The winter storm in Northeast Ohio is here and the snow is already impacting travelers.
Several flights in and out of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have already been canceled.
Several airlines are waiving fees for travelers wanting to reschedule flights due to the winter storm.
Every airline has a different timeline of when you can reschedule a flight.
Travelers are allowed to reschedule as long their flight is impacted by the storm this weekend.
Below we listed links on how each airline is handling rescheduled flights:
