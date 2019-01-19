Snow Emergencies intensify as winter storm smothers Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - County sheriffs throughout Northeast Ohio are declaring snow emergencies, and upgrading their level, as the winter storm conditions worsen.
Erie, Huron and Ottawa Counties are under a Level 3 Snow Emergency.
Ashland, Lorain, Medina, and Wayne Counties are under a Level 2 Snow Emergency.
Summit and Vermillion Counties are also under a Snow Emergency, however, sheriffs in those areas do not issue levels.
A county sheriff has the ability to declare a snow emergency, limit traffic or close county and township roads if the weather conditions warrant doing so.
Here is what each snow emergency level means, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
This list will be updated throughout the weekend.
