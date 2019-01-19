UPDATE: Trump offers Dreamers protection from deportation in exchange for border wall funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - President Donald Trump addressed the nation Saturday to make a “major announcement” on the government shutdown and the southern border.
Trump wants $5.7 billion for a “strategic deployment of physical barriers” in high priority locations. He noted that he doesn’t want a contiguous, 2,000-mile wall.
Democrats have proposed hundreds of millions of dollars for new immigration judges and enhancements to ports of entry from Mexico; however, Democrats' plans do not include funding for the wall.
In an attempt to get the funding, Trump is offering to grant hundreds of thousands of Dreamers access to work permits and protection from deportation.
