20-year-old Canton man dies after crashing into guardrail

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Canton man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on 12th Street near the intersection of Spring Valley Avenue in Canton.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Kiel Dumas was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on 12th Street, when he lost control, drove off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Dumas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Perry Township Police and fire were also at the crash site.
Troopers said the accident remains under investigation, but no other vehicles were involved.
