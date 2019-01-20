Cleveland homeless shelters say they are prepared for area homeless trying to escape dangerous cold

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In this bone-chilling cold, it can be deadly to be outside. Homeless advocates worry about the safety homeless people who are not staying at a shelter.
Jack Fensom says he is homeless. We found him struggling to walk down a Main Street in Cleveland with a garbage bag full of his belongings. We asked him where he slept last night and where he went to stay warm.
“I didn’t get a chance to sleep last night,” said Fensom,"The Shell station on 130th and Brookpark - I had to stay inside there just walking around inside there to stay warm."
The Cleveland Salvation Army Family Shelter, Executive Director, Beau Hill worries about the homeless who are walking the streets right now in wind chills that are below zero. Some choose not to be in shelter.
"Those people are always a challenge because they have other situations and challenges, and because of those situations and challenges, they decide to be out there. So, reaching them is really important."
Hill says his shelter is filled to capacity but that area shelters usually work together to find a bed for anyone in need.
Some homeless experts, like those at the Northeastern Ohio Coalition for the Homeless estimate that at any given time,in the city of Cleveland, there are about 200 people walking the streets, who are not staying in a homeless shelter.
Fensom told us that he just came to the men's shelter on Lakeside hoping to get a bed, but was told he'd have to leave his belongings outside.
"They told me I had to leave my blankets outside," said Fensom.
We called the spokesperson for the Men's shelter at 2100 Lakeside in Cleveland and were told that the men are allowed to bring their belongings inside, but they do require that things like blankets be washed first because of bed bugs.
It's not clear whether Fensom understood the rules of the shelter or not.
We asked him how he would stay warm today.
“I don’t know. I can’t find a business for me to actually be legally allowed to sit in - I guess I’ve got to try to figure out how to survive until Monday.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.