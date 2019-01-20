Mentor woman, missing since 2017, found safe in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A missing persons cold case has been closed after a Mentor woman was found safe following a two-year search.
According to authorities, Samantha Cook was located in Akron on Saturday.
In January 2017, Cook was charged with possessing a small amount of drugs after a stop by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and failed to appear in court.
By November 2017, Cook was reported missing by her family in Mentor.
At the time of her disappearance, Cook did not have a permanent address, but was staying in the Barberton and Akron areas.
