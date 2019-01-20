Museums, venues, and churches shut down after major snow hits Ohio (list)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The winter storm is triggering closures and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.
Here is a list of businesses, organizations and events that have announced changes in their weekend schedule:
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services
Bethesba on the Bay Church in Bay Village will not have services on Sunday
Broadway Christian Church: canceled Sunday services
Calvary Church of God in Christ will not have services on Sunday
Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink: closed at 6 p.m.
East Mount Zion Baptist Church on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland
East View United Church of Christ: canceled MLK Breakfast and Essay Awards Program
Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ: canceled Sunday school and 11 a.m. Sunday worship
Fifth Church of God: canceled all Sunday worship services
Good Shepherd in Parma will not have services on Sunday
Harmony Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
Hope United Methodist Church in Bedford will not have services on Sunday
Morning Star Baptist Church will not have services on Sunday
North Royalton Christian Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service
Olivet Church in Cleveland will not have services on Sunday
Original Harvest Missionary Baptist Church: canceled Sunday morning worship service
Our Savior Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday morning worship services
South Haven Church of Christ will not have services on Sunday
St. Clair Church: canceled morning Sunday school
St. Nicholas Orthodox Pro-Cathedral: canceled all Sunday morning services
St. Paul Zion Church will not have service on Sunday
St. Peter United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday services
GEAUGA COUNTY
Bainbridge Community United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday activities
HURON COUNTY
New London Public Library: closed Saturday
LAKE COUNTY
Old South Church in Kirtland will not have services on Sunday
LORAIN COUNTY
Avon Avenue Baptist Church will not have services on Sunday
Beyond the Walls Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
Christian Heritage Church: canceled all Sunday services
Christ the Rock in Elyria will not have Sunday services
Emmanuel Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
Lakemoore United Methodist Church will not have services on Sunday
North Eaton Christian Church: canceled all Sunday worship services
North Ridgeville Library will be closed on Sunday
South Lorain Library will be closed on Sunday
Washington Avenue Christian Church: closed Sunday
MEDINA COUNTY
Freshwater Church will not have services on Sunday
The MLK Classic scheduled for Sunday 1/20 at Medina High School has been canceled. The Classic was to have two boys games including Ponitz Tech, Mansfield, John Hay, and Medina.
STARK
All Stark County library locations are closing at 1 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday
First United Methodist Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron Children’s Museum: closed Saturday and Sunday
Akron Children’s Urgent Care: care center in Mansfield closing at 3:30 p.m., Hudson and Warren centers closing at 4 p.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services
North Canton Chapel: canceled all events and services Sunday
St. John Lutheran Church will not have service on Sunday
The Taste of World Cultures in Copley has been rescheduled for Jan. 27
Wedgewood United Methodist Church will not have services on Sunday
WAYNE
Dalton Local School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled
Grace Church will not have service, they will broadcast a service online at 10:15 a.m.
Wooster City School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled
