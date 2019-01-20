Museums, venues, and churches shut down after major snow hits Ohio (list)

Source: AP Images
By Rachel Vadaj and Julia Tullos | January 18, 2019 at 11:11 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 3:52 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The winter storm is triggering closures and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Here is a list of businesses, organizations and events that have announced changes in their weekend schedule:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Antioch Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services

Bethesba on the Bay Church in Bay Village will not have services on Sunday

Broadway Christian Church: canceled Sunday services

Calvary Church of God in Christ will not have services on Sunday

Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink: closed at 6 p.m.

East Mount Zion Baptist Church on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

East View United Church of Christ: canceled MLK Breakfast and Essay Awards Program

Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ: canceled Sunday school and 11 a.m. Sunday worship

Fifth Church of God: canceled all Sunday worship services

Good Shepherd in Parma will not have services on Sunday

Harmony Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

Hope United Methodist Church in Bedford will not have services on Sunday

Morning Star Baptist Church will not have services on Sunday

North Royalton Christian Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service

Olivet Church in Cleveland will not have services on Sunday

Original Harvest Missionary Baptist Church: canceled Sunday morning worship service

Our Savior Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday morning worship services

South Haven Church of Christ will not have services on Sunday

St. Clair Church: canceled morning Sunday school

St. Nicholas Orthodox Pro-Cathedral: canceled all Sunday morning services

St. Paul Zion Church will not have service on Sunday

St. Peter United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday services

GEAUGA COUNTY

Bainbridge Community United Church of Christ: canceled all Sunday activities

HURON COUNTY

New London Public Library: closed Saturday

LAKE COUNTY

Old South Church in Kirtland will not have services on Sunday

LORAIN COUNTY

Avon Avenue Baptist Church will not have services on Sunday

Beyond the Walls Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

Christian Heritage Church: canceled all Sunday services

Christ the Rock in Elyria will not have Sunday services

Emmanuel Lutheran Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

Lakemoore United Methodist Church will not have services on Sunday

North Eaton Christian Church: canceled all Sunday worship services

North Ridgeville Library will be closed on Sunday

South Lorain Library will be closed on Sunday

Washington Avenue Christian Church: closed Sunday

MEDINA COUNTY

Freshwater Church will not have services on Sunday

The MLK Classic scheduled for Sunday 1/20 at Medina High School has been canceled. The Classic was to have two boys games including Ponitz Tech, Mansfield, John Hay, and Medina.

STARK

All Stark County library locations are closing at 1 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday

First United Methodist Church: canceled 10 a.m. Sunday worship service

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron Children’s Museum: closed Saturday and Sunday

Akron Children’s Urgent Care: care center in Mansfield closing at 3:30 p.m., Hudson and Warren centers closing at 4 p.m.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church: canceled all Sunday services

North Canton Chapel: canceled all events and services Sunday

St. John Lutheran Church will not have service on Sunday

The Taste of World Cultures in Copley has been rescheduled for Jan. 27

Wedgewood United Methodist Church will not have services on Sunday

WAYNE

Dalton Local School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled

Grace Church will not have service, they will broadcast a service online at 10:15 a.m.

Wooster City School District: all Saturday and Sunday activities are canceled

