Northeast Ohio: Brutal Weather Update

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Northeast Ohio until 4 a.m. on Monday.
Expect up to 3 inches of additional snow, blustery winds gusting up to 30 mph, low visibility in blowing snow and possibly some slippery roads.
In addition, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday for much of Northeast Ohio for wind chill values making temperatures on exposed skin feel as cold as 25 degrees below zero.
Exposed skin is jeopardy of frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in these dangerous wind chills.
Hypothermia dangers are also a concern.
Lows tonight in the single figures with Northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.
MLK Jr. Day highs in the low to mid teens with overnight lows on Monday night again in the single figures as skies become partly cloudy.
