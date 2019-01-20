Northeast Ohio snowfall totals: More than 10 inches of snow reported in many areas

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many of you woke up to piles of snows in your yard and driveway.
Snowfall totals from Saturday’s storm have been released:
Conneaut: 7.5"
Willowick: 8.0"
North Royalton: 11.8"
Fairlawn: 10.0"
Middlefield: 9.0"
North Canton: 8.5"
Cleveland/Westpark: 9.0"
Ashtabula: 10.5"
Westlake: 8.0"
Elyria: 8.1"
Williamsfield: 10.5"
Chardon: 8.3"
Mentor: 7.5"
Barberton: 11.0"
Madison: 11.1"
Chagrin Falls: 8.3"
Erie County has totals near 18.5″
Here is the Sunday forecast from meteorologist Kelly Dobeck:
The system snow continues to exit eastern Ohio this morning. A few lake effect bands have already fired up. These will pick up through the afternoon.
The COLD has arrived and will continue to filter in through the day. Multiple WIND CHILL ADVISORIES have been put into place, especially for the west side, for wind chill values between 0° and -24° through Monday. Yes, we hold onto the cold through Monday.
Monday morning will be even colder than today.
Lake snow wise, a few areas are going to pick up a few more inches of snow through the day today, mainly on the east side and in the snowbelt. An additional 1-3" expected.
The IMPACTS and hazards will still be the same heading through the day today. After hours, and hours, and HOURS of snow, roads are still dangerous this morning, and blowing/drifting snow with near 40MPH wind gusts will continue to be a problem through the day.
On top of that, lake snow and dry arctic air will allow for fluffy, white snow to accumulate quickly when it falls. This stuff is more of a pain to clear out and plow away.
Lake effect bands clear out by Monday morning, but we don't stay in the clear for long.
By Tuesday afternoon warmer air moves back in ahead of our next system that will bring us a wintry mix before transitioning into all rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Late Wednesday, expect precipitation to transition back into all snow heading into Thursday night. This could make for a bit of a messy commute Thursday and highs stay near freezing through the day.
I’ve kept snow showers in the forecast Thursday and every day heading into the weekend.
