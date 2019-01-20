Several flights in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport canceled after Saturday’s storm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many flights were delayed and canceled at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Saturday, the cancellations are still coming in on Sunday.
Several airlines are waiving fees for travelers wanting to reschedule flights due to the winter storm.
Every airline has a different timeline of when you can reschedule a flight.
Travelers are allowed to reschedule as long their flight is impacted by the storm this weekend.
Below we listed links on how each airline is handling rescheduled flights:
