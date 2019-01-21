Akron police make arrest in December murder

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 21-year-old is now in custody and accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Akron man.
Akron police said Duane Griffin Jr. of Akron murdered Jordan Hopson on Dec. 16, 2018.
Hopson was found shot in the head inside a Chevy Equinox near the intersection of Washburn Street and Longview Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Police have not released a motive.
Griffin Jr. was arrested on Jan. 19 and is now booked into the Summit County Jail.
He is being held on a $1 million bond and will appear in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
