Baker Mayfield takes another jab at former Browns head coach Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The season is over and the Browns have long since moved on from Hue Jackson, but Baker Mayfield is still voicing his opinion on Cleveland’s former head coach.
The rookie sensation appeared on Cooper Manning’s “Manning Hour,” a video skit with the brother of Peyton and Eli Manning.
The two had some fun with play-on-words involving the Browns new coaching hire, Freddie Kitchens.
- Manning: “Look, if you’re not a fan of kitchens, it’s OK.”
- Mayfield: “No, I love kitchens.”
- Manning: “Yeah, kitchens are great. They’re better than Jacksons.”
- Mayfield: “Anything’s better than Hue. Oop, I mean you.”
Mayfield and Jackson have had their differences since the coach was fired in Cleveland and jumped to the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff in October. He infamously stared down Jackson during the second-to-last game of the season against the Bengals.
Manning and Mayfield also joked about his collegiate antics and him owning a Bengal, but only twice a year.
