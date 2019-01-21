Canton high school senior earns perfect scores on ACT, SAT exams

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Canton-area high school student has earned perfect scores on the ACT and SAT college entrance exams, according to the Canton Local School District.
The district says Dinah Ward is a senior at Canton South High School.
According to PrepScholar, only an estimated 1,000 students out of the 1.8 million who take the ACT college entrance exam each year earn a perfect 36 ACT score.
The percentage is even lower for the SAT exam. Approximately 300 students out of the 1.7 million students who take the SAT exam annually earn a possible score of 1600.
