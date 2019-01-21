Cleveland has already ticketed more than 160 cars and towed 64 left on the street during snow storm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland has been ticketing and towing cars parked on the streets designated as snow emergency routes since they snow (parking) ban took effect Friday night.
The snow ban means cars needed to be off the street so that city plows can get to the streets and snow pushed beyond parking lanes.
Here is a link to the exact streets, where parking continues to be illegal until the ban is lifted.
According to a Cleveland Police Spokeswoman, in the span between Saturday at 7 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. here are the number of violations:
Parking tickets: 178
Tows: 64
If you think your car has been towed you need to call the Cleveland Police Impound Unit at (216) 623-5079.
The Bureau of Traffic has been doing more than getting the streets cleared.
The bureau helped 70 broken-down, stuck and stranded motorists concentrating on the problem areas and highways.
The city of Lakewood has been a little more lenient, but only for the weekend. They began ticketing and towing on Monday.
