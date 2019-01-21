Does Cleveland need a taco train?

Reddit user creates imaginary rail line that stops at all Cleveland Taco Bells

By Michael Dakota | January 21, 2019 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 11:20 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Can we all get on board a rail line that is designed to stop at all of Cleveland’s Taco Bell restaurants?

A Reddit creator, Epicapabilities, imagined just that scenario.

If Taco Bell connected their Cleveland locations with a rail system from Cleveland

Whether he is driven by his love of tacos, or passion for maps is unknown, but the imaginary rail line hits over sixty Taco Bell locations in Cleveland and Akron.

A Reddit user has created an imaginary rail system for Cleveland that stops at all the Taco Bells in the city. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
From Amherst West to Madison, from downtown Cleveland to Portage Lakes,, from Elyria to Ravenna, the creator of the fantasy line creates a rail line taco lovers could all get on board with.

The taco bus

How can the Cleveland’s Regional Transit Authority compete with stops that feature tacos, burritos, and nacho dinners.

The creator who imagined the Taco Bell rail system also creates maps for other cities. His maps are shared on the subreddit titled “subwaysubway.”

What’s next? A subway that takes you right to pizza and fries?

