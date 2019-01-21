Does Cleveland need a taco train?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Can we all get on board a rail line that is designed to stop at all of Cleveland’s Taco Bell restaurants?
A Reddit creator, Epicapabilities, imagined just that scenario.
Whether he is driven by his love of tacos, or passion for maps is unknown, but the imaginary rail line hits over sixty Taco Bell locations in Cleveland and Akron.
From Amherst West to Madison, from downtown Cleveland to Portage Lakes,, from Elyria to Ravenna, the creator of the fantasy line creates a rail line taco lovers could all get on board with.
How can the Cleveland’s Regional Transit Authority compete with stops that feature tacos, burritos, and nacho dinners.
The creator who imagined the Taco Bell rail system also creates maps for other cities. His maps are shared on the subreddit titled “subwaysubway.”
What’s next? A subway that takes you right to pizza and fries?
