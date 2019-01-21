Elyria man died after being ejected from snowmobile

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Elyria man died after striking a trash receptacle just after midnight Monday, Jan. 21.
Jared Fenik, 35, of Elyria, was heading northwest on Murray Ridge Road when his snowmobile went off the left side of the road and struck a trash receptacle.
Fenick was ejected from his snowmobile and struck a utility pole.
Fenik was wearing a safety helmet.
Elyria Township EMS and Lorain County Sheriff’s Department personnel performed CPR at the scene.
Fenik was transported to University Hospital in Elyria where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing. A press release stated alcohol is suspected in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.