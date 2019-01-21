Feds provide furloughed workers form letters to ask mortgage and credit companies for a break

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -On Friday 800,000 federal employees, and many more contractors, will miss a second paycheck because of the government shutdown so the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has posted form letters to ask for leniency from mortgage companies and creditors.
The OPM advises workers first call their mortgage and credit card companies and try to negotiate a reduced payment, and then send the letter as a follow up.
The form letters come complete with fill in the the blank areas like, “Dear (Name of Company or individual with whom you have spoken)," and, "As we had agreed in our conversation, I will be able to make regular payments in the amount of $_______. "
It would be up to each company whether or not to allow federal workers to negotiate reduced payments while they are not collecting pay and OPM acknowledged that saying, “Following are sample letters that you may use as a guide when working with your creditors. OPM is not able to provide legal advice to individual employees.”
To find the sample letter click here, and scroll down to the, “Funding Lapse Information Page.”
